TOKYO, July 10 Japan's weather bureau said on
Tuesday its climate models indicate there is a strong
possibility the El Nino weather pattern, which is often linked
to heavy rainfall and droughts, will emerge this summer.
The Japan Meteorological Agency changed the language in its
monthly assessment of the six-month outlook for El Nino that it
used in June, when it said it was more likely that normal
weather patterns would prevail in Asia through to December.
"The chances are now high that the El Nino weather
phenomenon will emerge in the summer," the agency said in a
statement on its website.
Japan's summer typically lasts from June through August.
The last severe El Nino was in 1998, when the phenomenon
caused more than 2,000 deaths and wrought billions of dollars in
damage to crops, infrastructure and mines in Australia and other
parts of Asia.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said last week El Nino
may strike as early as the third quarter of 2012, raising
prospects of havoc from weather being wreaked from North and
South America to Asia.
The center's monthly report was the strongest prediction yet
for the emergence of the weather phenomenon this year.
Last month, it issued an El Nino watch, warning the
phenomenon may materialise in the second half of the year, but
said conditions were still neutral between June and
August.
El Nino is a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
equatorial Pacific that occurs every four to 12 years, affecting
crops from Asia to the Americas and reducing the chances of
storms forming in the Atlantic basin during the hurricane season
that runs to Nov. 30.
Global food production may suffer massive disruptions from
the warming caused by El Nino.
Three years ago, it slowed development of India's vital
monsoon rains, sparking a rally in sugar prices to 30-year highs
as the No. 2 producer in the world produced a poor cane crop.
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, may
have lower output in 2013 if the El Nino results in poor
rainfall. China, a key buyer of overseas corn in recent years,
may be forced to step up imports.
Australian wheat production could also be hit if the country
experiences lower-than-average rainfall.
Unwanted rains damage crops in agricultural powerhouses like
Brazil and Argentina, while the normally dry areas of Chile, the
world's No. 1 copper producer, could see rampant floods.
Brazil is the world's biggest producer of sugar, coffee and
soybeans. Argentina is a major soybean exporter.
El Nino, which means 'little boy' in Spanish, was first
noticed by anchovy fishermen in Latin America in the 19th
century.
