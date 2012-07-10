TOKYO, July 10 Japan's weather bureau said on
Tuesday its climate models indicate there is a strong
possibility the El Nino weather pattern, which is often linked
to heavy rainfall and droughts, will emerge this summer.
The Japan Meteorological Agency changed the language in its
monthly assessment of the six-month outlook for El Nino that it
used in June, when it said it was more likely that normal
weather patterns would prevail in Asia through to December.
The last severe El Nino was in 1998, when the phenomenon
caused more than 2,000 deaths and wrought billions of dollars in
damage to crops, infrastructure and mines in Australia and other
parts of Asia.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Chang-Ran Kim)