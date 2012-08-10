TOKYO Aug 10 Japan's weather bureau said on
Friday its climate models indicate the El Nino phenomenon, which
is often linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, has already
emerged and is likely to last until winter.
In its monthly assessment of the six-month outlook for El
Nino, the Japan Meteorological Agency said last month the
chances are high that El Nino conditions will emerge in the
summer.
The last severe El Nino was in 1998, when the phenomenon
caused more than 2,000 deaths and wrought billions of dollars in
damage to crops, infrastructure and mines in Australia and other
parts of Asia.
