By John Kemp
LONDON, June 13 The probability of El Nino, a
warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central
Pacific, developing this year has been downgraded by U.S.
government forecasters as sea surface temperatures and wind
speeds in the area remain close to their long-term averages.
The Pacific saw a relatively rapid swing in late October
from La Nina conditions - characterised as unusually cold
temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean - to neutral or
even slightly El Nino-leaning conditions by March.
Since then, however, the oceanic and atmospheric signals
pointing to a possible El Nino have all weakened.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA) last week downgraded the probability of El Nino
conditions being present in the fourth quarter of 2017, to just
36 percent. That is down from 53 percent at the time of its
March forecast. (tmsnrt.rs/2snJmB0)
The agency’s central prediction is now that conditions will
be neutral in the fourth quarter, with a probability of 53
percent, with only an outlying chance of La Nina, at 11 percent.
SEA TEMPERATURES
El Nino has a major impact on temperatures and precipitation
on countries bordering the Pacific and Indian oceans, and across
Latin America, with a smaller impact in some areas of the United
States.
The phenomenon is typically strongest during the northern
hemisphere autumn and winter and weakest during early spring.
In winter, El Nino typically brings warmer weather to the
U.S. Northwest and cooler, wetter weather to the Southwest and
Southeast states.
For the purposes of forecasting, meteorologists analyse the
surface temperature of the Pacific in a series of boxes
stretching from the coast of Peru west along the equator to the
international date line and beyond. (tmsnrt.rs/2sXiR2v)
The atmospheric and oceanic conditions identified with El
Nino and the Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are most closely
associated with temperatures in a composite area called Nino
region 3.4.
Region 3.4 straddles the equator from 5 degrees north to 5
degrees south and stretches from 120 degrees west to 170 degrees
west. (“Why are there so many ENSO indexes, instead of just
one?” NOAA, Jan 2015)
El Nino is conventionally defined as at least three or
sometimes six consecutive months in which the surface
temperature in region 3.4 averages 0.5 degrees or more above
normal.
Surface temperatures in region 3.4 have been rising steadily
since October, and are now 0.4 degrees Celsius above the
long-term seasonal average, but there are indications they may
be peaking. (tmsnrt.rs/2so2JK6)
Temperatures further east off the coast of Peru in Nino
region 1+2, which stretches from 80 degrees to 90 degrees west,
and from the equator to 10 degrees south, have cooled rapidly in
the last three months.
Surface temperatures in region 1+2 are now 0.1 degrees
Celsius below the long-term average, down from 2.6 degrees above
the average in mid-March. (tmsnrt.rs/2snQjBZ)
Surface temperatures in region 1+2 are usually a good
leading indicator for the warmth of water further out in the
ocean in region 3.4 given the westward flow of water on the
southern equatorial current. (tmsnrt.rs/2rVSdZd)
The rapid cooling of water in region 1+2 indicates
temperatures in region 3.4 are likely to cool further in the
next few weeks, which makes it much less likely a full El Nino
episode will develop in the months ahead.
NEUTRAL CONDITIONS
Other components of ENSO also point to relatively neutral
conditions in the near term and mean El Nino will probably not
develop before the end of the year.
El Nino conditions are normally propagated by an upwelling
of warmer than average water from deep down in the ocean off the
coast of Peru.
But there are currently no signs of warm upwelling.
Sub-surface waters off the coast of Peru at depths ranging from
about 50 metres to 150 metres are close to the long-term
average.
The Southern Oscillation, which is the atmospheric
counterpart of the El Nino-La Nina cycle, is characterised by
variations in atmospheric pressure differentials and wind speeds
across the Pacific.
El Nino is usually accompanied by a reduction in pressure
differentials between the western and eastern sides of the
Pacific and a consequent slackening of the trade winds.
But both sea-level pressure differences and wind speeds
remain close to their long-term averages, according to the
latest data. (tmsnrt.rs/2rW82PL and
tmsnrt.rs/2snEps1)
The conditions for a mutually reinforcing warming of the
ocean surface and slackening of the trade winds that
characterise a warm episode of ENSO are currently absent.
