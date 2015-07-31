* Mines to be more productive in dry weather linked to El
Nino
* Consensus grows for stronger El Nino weather pattern
* Top miner Nickel Asia eyes record exports this year
By Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, July 31 Philippine nickel miners, hit by
a slump in prices, may have found an unexpected ally in the El
Nino. They are betting the dryness linked to the weather event
will let them mine until year end instead of typically shutting
due to seasonal rains.
This is in contrast to agricultural producers who fear the
scorching weather will hurt output of crops such as rice, corn
and palm oil. For the Philippine nickel sector, the top ore
supplier to No.1 consumer China, it could however be a blessing.
All-year round production, and as a result exports, would
boost earnings for the country's miners, which have been hit by
a recent slump in nickel prices to six-year lows amid bulging
world stocks.
"The impact of El Nino on our operations is going to be
positive," said Emmanuel Samson, the CFO of top miner Nickel
Asia Corp. "The dry weather means our mines can
continue to be productive in October or November when the season
of heavy rains usually starts."
The wet season typically stretches from October to early
next year, making it impossible for nickel mines to operate.
This year Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo
Metal Mining, expects ore exports to hit a record of
over 19 million wet metric tonnes (WMT), versus 17.9 million WMT
in 2014, Samson said.
Lower January-June rains have already helped it ship 9.68
million WMT over the period, up 25 percent on year.
Exports should stay firm as the El Nino keeps rains at bay.
There is a growing consensus for a stronger El Nino, marked by
droughts in parts of Asia, including the Philippines that is
home to 27 nickel mines.
Samson shrugged off worries about the dryness curbing
hydropower, saying Nickel Asia has its own source of electricity
to run its two processing plants, the only ones in the country.
For most miners, the main concern now is the price slump.
PRICES SLUMP
Nickel stocked in LME-approved warehouses nearly doubled in
18 months MNI-STOCKS to record highs above 470,000 tonnes in
June, driving London prices down 27 percent this year.
This and weak demand forced Philippine miner Agata Mining
Ventures, partly owned by Canada's TVI Pacific Inc, to
cancel planned shipments in May. Agata, however, is optimistic
it can operate in the last quarter and offset the cancellation.
The country's No.3 ore producer Global Ferronickel Holdings
Inc is also upbeat the dry weather will keep its mine
open. It expects to ship a record 6-7 million WMT this year.
The miners are pinning their hopes on a pick up in Chinese
demand. Philippines accounted for almost all of China's nickel
ores and concentrate imports in the first half.
China's nickel imports in the first five months were lower
than consensus, but its nickel pig iron producers will likely
ramp up purchases in the coming months, Maybank analysts said.
"We think NPI producers will eventually have to cover for
the reduction in inventory."
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)