GENEVA, Sept 1 The current El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to strengthen before the end of the year and to peak between October and January, the World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.

Climate models and experts suggest surface waters in the east-central Pacific Ocean are likely to be more than 2 degrees hotter than average, potentially making this El Nino one of the strongest since 1950, following similar weather events in 1972-3, 1982-3, 1997-8. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)