NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. national weather
forecaster reiterated on Thursday its forecast that the
much-feared El Niño phenomenon is unlikely to affect the
Northern Hemisphere weather into the summer months.
In its monthly report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said its models
for the El Niño remain neutral into the summer, citing oceanic
heat content and wind levels during March.
However, the forecaster maintained a more uncertain
longer-term outlook.
"There is less confidence in the forecasts for the last half
of the year," CPC said in a statement.
During El Niño, unusually warm temperatures in the tropical
Pacific Ocean can cause heavy rains and flooding in parts of the
United States and South America. The weather pattern can also
trigger droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia.
