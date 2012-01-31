* French power demand to rise close to record high on Friday

* Cold to remain in continental Europe until early next week

* Nordic power system more stretched with nuclear outages

PARIS, Jan 31 The cold snap which has gripped Europe and killed 60 people in the east is set to lift European power and gas prices further as energy demand for heating surges while temperatures are expected to stay below freezing point.

European power and gas prices have climbed to fresh highs this week after months of mild weather and economic slowdown depressed demand levels well below seasonal norms.

FRANCE

French electricity demand is expected to climb close to record highs at peak time on Friday as temperatures are forecast to drop as much as 10.2 degrees Celsius below seasonal norms.

French power demand usually surges when cold weather spreads as the majority of heating systems in the nuclear-dependent country use electricity.

Friday peakload electricity prices rose to a high of 101.75 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday and February baseload prices jumped to the highest level since late November at 58.25 euros.

GERMANY

German met office DWD expected the icy high pressure front from northern Russia to last well into next week.

This will boost heating and lighting demand from power, gas and oil-based heating systems and increase the cost of industrial manufacturing.

Night-time temperatures on Friday will be below -10 degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures will be between -6 and -11 on Friday, compared with the range of 1 to -7 degrees recorded for Tuesday.

Continental European weather was expected to remain cold and dry over the first days of the next week but later in the week conditions were forecast to turn slowly milder, meteorologists at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said.

German February baseload power rose to the highest since late December at 52.50 euros per MWh on Tuesday.

BRITAIN

Gas demand in the UK was expected to rise 8 percent above seasonal norms to 359.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, as cold weather boosted demand for gas in British heating systems.

Weather forecasters in Britain said that sub-zero temperatures were likely to prevail until the end of the week, while milder weather was likely to return at the weekend.

February gas traded at 59.25 pence per therm on Tuesday, the highest since mid-December.

NORDICS

Prompt power prices in the Nordic market also rose on Tuesday as supply margins which were already strained by the cold weather were further tightened by unplanned shutdowns on Swedish nuclear plants.

"Tomorrow we may only have 60 percent of nuclear capacity in activity, when two weeks ago we had 85 percent available," a trader said.

"And this is happening at a time when the weather is cold."

The front-month Nordic power contract rose 4.24 percent on Tuesday to 49.15 euros per MWh. (Writing by Karolin Schaps in Paris; Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Henning Gloystein in London, Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)