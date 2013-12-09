FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Forecasts for December temperatures in Europe to be below average, possibly stretching into January, may be exaggerated, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in his latest seasonal forecast on Monday. "The continent will still be rather calm and moderately cool with near normal temperatures and below normal precipitation through most of December," said Mueller, senior meteorologist at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon in the monthly report. "A major cold anomaly is unlikely, though," he wrote, basing this opinion on his monitoring of temperatures, wind and precipitation. Weather watchers often vary in their views while agreeing that forecasts generally cannot be made further ahead than two weeks with a high degree of reliability. Two weeks ago, U.S. based Weather Services International said the coldest European winter weather will be early in the season, with warmer spells more likely in the back half. Mueller considered data from the U.S. Climate Forecast System (CFS) and from the European forecasting centre ECMWF in his analysis. The latter saw the cold trend extending well into January, he said. In his view, the assumed spread of high pressure fronts in these models across the region was possibly overrated and they might instead be more focused on smaller regions at a time. Following that line of argument, Northern Europe would be milder and wetter in December than normal while January and February were likely to be unsettled but also moderately mild in most parts of Europe, he said. Forecasts are needed by electricity and oil and gas companies to assess consumer demand and drive utility buying of commodities such as coal, gas and carbon emission certificates. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Mark Potter)