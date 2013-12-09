FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Forecasts for December
temperatures in Europe to be below average, possibly stretching
into January, may be exaggerated, German meteorologist Georg
Mueller said in his latest seasonal forecast on Monday.
"The continent will still be rather calm and moderately cool
with near normal temperatures and below normal precipitation
through most of December," said Mueller, senior meteorologist at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon in the monthly report.
"A major cold anomaly is unlikely, though," he wrote, basing
this opinion on his monitoring of temperatures, wind and
precipitation.
Weather watchers often vary in their views while agreeing
that forecasts generally cannot be made further ahead than two
weeks with a high degree of reliability.
Two weeks ago, U.S. based Weather Services International
said the coldest European winter weather will be early in the
season, with warmer spells more likely in the back
half.
Mueller considered data from the U.S. Climate Forecast
System (CFS) and from the European forecasting centre ECMWF in
his analysis. The latter saw the cold trend extending well into
January, he said.
In his view, the assumed spread of high pressure fronts in
these models across the region was possibly overrated and they
might instead be more focused on smaller regions at a time.
Following that line of argument, Northern Europe would be
milder and wetter in December than normal while January and
February were likely to be unsettled but also moderately mild in
most parts of Europe, he said.
Forecasts are needed by electricity and oil and gas
companies to assess consumer demand and drive utility buying of
commodities such as coal, gas and carbon emission certificates.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Mark Potter)