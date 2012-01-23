(WSI corrected April line for Nordic region to "cooler" instead
of "warmer")
* UK, Norway, France to see slightly colder than normal Feb
* Germany, Central Europe to be warmer than normal in Feb
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Jan 23 Late winter and early
spring are to see colder than average weather across the UK and
in parts of western Europe and Norway, while the rest of Europe
will see above-normal temperatures, Weather Services
International (WSI) said on Monday.
"The first half of winter has clearly been much milder than
the last couple of winters, as a very strong polar vortex has
controlled the pattern, and shielded Europe from any sustained
cold. Recently, the vortex has weakened," WSI said, adding that
this would allow seasonably cold weather across much of Europe
in February.
"This North Atlantic blocking, otherwise known as the
negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), will
allow a return to, at least, seasonably cold weather across much
of Europe in February," said WSI Chief Meteorologist Todd
Crawford.
But WSI said that temperatures would only be slightly below
normal, and that it would only affect the UK, Norway, and
western parts of France, the Iberian peninsula, and the Benelux
region (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg).
"Beyond that, we generally expect the negative NAO to be in
control during the spring, with below-normal temperatures
expected across the Nordic Region and parts of northern mainland
Europe," Crawford said.
U.S.-based WSI is a weather forecast service specialised for
use in the energy and aviation markets.
FEBRUARY:
Nordic Region - Warmer in Sweden/Finland, cool Norway
UK - Cooler than normal
Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Benelux
Southern Mainland - Warmer, except France/Iberia
MARCH:
Nordic Region - Warmer than normal
UK - Warmer than normal
Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal
Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia
APRIL:
Nordic Region - Cooler than normal
UK - Cooler than normal
Northern Mainland - Warmer, except France/Benelux
South Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia
WSI, is to publish its next seasonal outlook on 20 February.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)