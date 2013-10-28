* Winds of 99 mph recorded in southern England
* Heathrow cancels 130 flights in high winds
* Strong winds strike France, Netherlands
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Anthony Deutsch
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 Hurricane strength
winds battered Britain and the Netherlands on Monday, killing
five people, cutting power and forcing the cancellation of
hundreds of flights and train journeys before the storm
barrelled further into mainland Europe.
Gusts of up to 99 mph (160 kph) lashed southern England and
Wales in the worst storm recorded in Britain in a decade, while
Denmark and Sweden were bracing for the impact there.
A 17-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell onto her home
while she slept in Kent, southeast of London, while a man in his
50s was killed when a tree crushed his car in the town of
Watford, just north of the capital.
A man and a woman were found dead in west London after
several houses were damaged in a suspected gas explosion on a
street where the storm blew a tree down. London police said the
tree may have damaged gas pipes, causing the explosion.
A crane smashed into the Cabinet Office, a ministry in the
heart of London, forcing Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to
cancel a news conference.
Thin volumes on London's financial markets suggested many
traders had been stuck at home, along with millions of other
commuters who would normally head into London.
Heavy winds also swept across the low-lying Netherlands,
shutting down all train traffic to Amsterdam. Hurricane-force
winds of more than 150 kph were recorded on one of the islands
off the northern Dutch coast.
Uprooted trees smashed cars, homes and sank a houseboat
along an Amsterdam canal. Roofs were blown off buildings and
several houseboats were ripped off their moorings, police said.
A woman was killed and two people were seriously hurt by
falling trees in the Dutch capital and a ferry carrying 1,000
people from the English city of Newcastle was unable to dock in
the port of IJmuiden and returned to sea, RTL television said.
Fifty flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were cancelled
and Rotterdam Port, Europe's busiest, said incoming and outgoing
vessels were delayed.
In France, winds topping 100 kph struck the north and
northwest, felling trees, whipping up seas and cutting power
supplies to around 75,000 homes, according to the ERDF
electricity distribution company.
Helicopters and a sea-rescue team searched for a 47-year-old
woman swept out to sea by a wave during a cliff sortie on Belle
Ile, an island off Brittany where high winds generated waves of
5-6 metres, according to the coastguard in the region.
COUNTING COST
Homes and businesses were counting the cost of the damage as
a British Met Office spokeswoman said the worst of the storm in
Britain had passed by late morning as it headed eastward.
Some 486,000 properties in Britain were left without power,
UK Power Networks said, in one of the worst storms to hit
England since the 1987 "Great Storm" which killed 18 people and
felled around 15 million trees. By mid-afternoon, 115,000
properties were still without power.
The Association of British Insurers said it was too early to
give figures on insured loss. A storm in Britain in 1987 storm
caused 2.2 billion pounds of damage in today's terms (1 billion
in 1987 money). The last comparable storm to today's was in
2002, a Met Office spokesman said.
"The issue for us will be flooding more than the wind and it
will become clearer this afternoon," Philip Moore, group finance
director at LV, which insures more than 500,000 homes in
Britain, said. "So far it is not as bad as '87."
Northern Europe was preparing for the impact. In Denmark,
several bridges were closed as the storm hit the west coast of
Jutland and was expected to move towards the capital of
Copenhagen during the afternoon.
Sweden cancelled all passenger trains in the south of the
country ahead of the storm's arrival.
Transport was hard hit in Britain. As the working week
began, London's commuter train service was shut while several
Tube lines were suspended due trees toppling onto the tracks.
The Severn motorway bridge linking England to South Wales was
also closed.
London's Heathrow airport said 130 flights were cancelled,
the majority between 0600 and 1100 GMT and told passengers to
check with their airlines before travelling.
Passenger Nozipho Mtshede said she was going to miss her
father's funeral in Zimbabwe due to her flight being delayed
eight hours: "I won't make it because they can't keep him so
I'll have to miss his burial."
Volumes in the gilt market were around half normal levels as
trading floors managed with a skeleton staff. "By 9 o'clock only
six out of 25 of us were in," said Marc Ostwald, fixed income
strategist at Monument Securities. "It's been a fantastically
quiet day."