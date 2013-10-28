* Media report at least seven dead in Germany
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 Hurricane strength
winds battered northern Europe on Monday, killing more than a
dozen people, cutting power and forcing the cancellation of
hundreds of flights and train journeys.
At least seven people died in Germany while there were four
deaths in Britain and fatalities in the Netherlands, Denmark and
France as the storm brought down trees, blew roofs off houses
and turned over trucks, causing chaos across much of the region.
In Germany, falling trees killed several drivers, at least
one man drowned and a 66-year-old woman died when a wall
collapsed on her, German media reported.
The storm had barrelled in overnight, with gusts of up to 99
mph (160 kph), leaving a trail of damage across parts of
southern Britain, before heading eastwards into mainland Europe.
A 17-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell onto her home
while she slept in Kent, southeast of London, while a man in his
50s was killed when a tree crushed his car in the town of
Watford, just north of the capital.
A man and a woman were found dead in west London after
several houses were damaged in a suspected gas explosion on a
street where the storm blew a tree down. London police said the
tree may have damaged gas pipes, causing the explosion.
A crane smashed into the Cabinet Office, a ministry in the
heart of London, forcing Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to
cancel a news conference.
Thin volumes on London's financial markets suggested many
traders had been stuck at home, along with millions of commuters
who would normally head into London but were thwarted by train
and Tube lines being shut by toppled trees and power failures.
London's Heathrow airport said 130 flights were cancelled.
Passenger Nozipho Mtshede said she was going to miss her
father's funeral in Zimbabwe due to her flight being delayed
eight hours: "I won't make it because they can't keep him so
I'll have to miss his burial."
Winds of more than 150 kph swept across the low-lying
Netherlands, killing two.
Uprooted trees smashed cars, homes and sank a houseboat on
an Amsterdam canal. Roofs were blown off buildings and several
houseboats were ripped from their moorings, police said.
A woman died in Amsterdam when a tree fell on her. A
24-year-old man who was struck on the head by a branch while
cycling in the central city of Veenendaal died in hospital.
COUNTING COST
The storm brought trains to a standstill across much of the
country, and services had not fully resumed by Monday evening.
Fifty flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were cancelled
and Rotterdam Port, Europe's busiest, said incoming and outgoing
vessels were delayed.
In France, a 47-year-old woman was found dead after being
swept out to sea during a cliff walk on Belle Ile, an island off
France's northwestern Brittany coast where the high winds
generated waves of 5 to 6 metres, local authorities said.
Winds topping 100 kph struck the north and northwest of the
country felling trees, whipping up seas and cutting power
supplies to around 75,000 homes, according to the ERDF
electricity distribution company.
Homes and businesses were counting the cost of the damage as
a British Met Office spokeswoman said the worst of the storm in
Britain had passed by late morning as it headed east.
Some 486,000 properties in Britain were left without power,
UK Power Networks said, in one of the worst storms to hit
England since the 1987 "Great Storm", which killed 18 people and
felled around 15 million trees. By mid-afternoon, 115,000
properties were still without power.
The Association of British Insurers said it was too early to
give figures on the insured loss. The 1987 storm caused 2.2
billion pounds of damage in today's terms (1 billion in 1987
money). The last comparable storm to Monday's was in 2002, a Met
Office spokesman said.
"So far it is not as bad as '87," said Philip Moore, group
finance director at LV, which insures more than 500,000 British
homes.
Gusts - in places above the 33 meters per second classified
as hurricane force - battered Scandinavia from mid-afternoon,
closing the bridge between Sweden and Denmark and paralysing
road and rail transport.
A Danish man was killed in Gilleleje, north of the capital
Copenhagen, by a collapsing wall and a woman was injured when
she was trapped under a fallen roof in the province of Jutland.
As evening fell there were no reports of injuries in Sweden
but widespread reports of damage with roofs blown off buildings
and trees and overturned trucks blocking roads.
A ferry ran aground off Karlskrona on southwest coast, but
the Swedish Maritime Administrations said the 33-man crew were
not in danger.