* Cold snap hits Balkans, Poland and Slovakia
* Thousands of motorists stuck overnight in Hungary
* At least two people killed by flooding and high winds
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, March 15 Hungary deployed tanks to
reach thousands of motorists trapped in heavy snow on Friday as
a sudden cold snap and high winds struck parts of the Balkans,
Slovakia and Poland, leaving at least two people dead.
Snow stranded people in cars, buses and trains through the
night and conspired with strong winds to cut off dozens of towns
and villages in Hungary.
"The situation is most critical on the M1 motorway (linking
Budapest and Vienna) where hundreds of cars are stranded in the
snow, most of them for 18-20 hours now," said Marton Hajdu,
spokesman for the National Directorate for Disaster Management.
A Reuters photographer travelling with a rescue convoy said
high winds had caused snowdrifts on the motorway up to a metre
(3 feet) high.
People took to Facebook to appeal for help.
"At the Gyorszentivan exit on the motorway I have friends
stranded since yesterday evening," wrote Ibolya Csukovics. "Can
anyone help? They've run out of food and drink."
The government said it had sent in tanks and other military
vehicles with caterpillar tracks.
The weekend's premier league and second tier football
fixtures were cancelled, with night-time temperatures expected
to hit -5 to -15 degrees Celsius (23 to 5 Fahrenheit).
After a relatively mild winter for much of the region,
almost 200,000 people in Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia were
left shivering without electricity on Friday. Heavy rain hit
parts of Serbia and Bosnia.
In Bulgaria, one woman was killed when scaffolding collapsed
in high winds in the central town of Gabrovo, and a school was
evacuated in the southern town of Krichim when wind tore off the
roof.
To the south, in Kosovo, a 10-year-old girl drowned when a
river burst its banks in heavy rain in the northern town of
Skenderaj. Dozens of homes were flooded in the west of the
country, a Reuters reporter said.
"The situation is alarming," Klina municipality spokeswoman
Samije Gjergjaj told Reuters. She said some 300 people were
stranded by 3-metre high floodwater.
"There's just one small boat evacuating these people," said
Gjergjaj. "We're waiting for the state emergency services to
help out."
Heavy snow also paralysed parts of southeastern Poland,
where police banned heavy lorries from entering the city of
Rzeszow for fear they would get stuck.
In eastern Slovakia, snow stranded some 40 lorries on a
highway in the High Tatras region. The army deployed hundreds of
soldiers to help out and authorities appealed to people to avoid
venturing out by car.
(Additional reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina, Chris
Borowski in Warsaw, Sam Cage in Sofia, Martin Santa in
Bratislava, Daria Sito-Sucic and Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo;
Writing by Matt Robinson in Belgrade)