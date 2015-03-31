HAMBURG, March 31 Hurricane-force winds lashed
parts of northern Europe on Tuesday, including Germany and the
Netherlands, causing flights to be cancelled, snarling some
train services and hitting port traffic.
The Dutch meteorological office issued a code red warning
for the low-lying country's northern and coastal provinces, as
gusts of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) an hour battered the
Netherlands.
A spokesman for Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Europe's
fourth largest, said 80 flights had been cancelled because the
wind had reduced runway capacity. It warned that delays would
mount as flight volumes rose later in the day.
At Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, two container terminals
were closed, with ships forced to queue out at sea. A spokesman
said this was a routine precaution when winds rise above gale
force seven. Bulk liquid terminals continued to operate.
Near the port of Vlissingen, authorities were preparing to
refloat a 300-metre (1,000-feet) container ship that ran aground
in the small hours near the port of Vlissingen on the Belgian
border. The crew was in no danger, the water management agency
said, according to NOS public radio.
In neighbouring Germany, weather service spokesman Peter
Hartmann said winds could strengthen to 160 kilometres an hour
on higher ground, he added. "This could be one of the heaviest
storms in recent years," he said.
About 40 flights were cancelled at Frankfurt airport with
one runway shut, an airport spokesperson said.
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it had
stopped train services in the central German state of North
Rhine Westphalia.
In Britain, winds gusted up to 97 mph (160 kph) overnight,
with a major bridge over the River Thames closed for several
hours because of the bad weather, causing long traffic delays.
In Belgium, the wind uprooted trees, knocked over lampposts
and cut power lines to hundreds of homes. In some places, cars
and buildings were damaged by flying debris and some rail and
road links were briefly obstructed.
