By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Leigh Thomas
| BRUSSELS/PARIS, March 12
BRUSSELS/PARIS, March 12 An overnight snowstorm
in Belgium and northern France caused record Belgian traffic
jams and delayed the start of federal budget talks in Brussels,
and left French drivers sleeping in their cars.
The Belgian breakdown assistance association Touring said
the total length of tailbacks on highways and major roads at
their rush-hour peak hit 1,670 km (1,038 miles), beating by far
the previous record of 1,285 km set on Feb. 3 last year.
"There was too much snow at the wrong moment. If it snows a
lot at night, the salt doesn't work as there aren't enough cars
to spread it around," said Touring spokesman Danny Smagghe.
On a normal Tuesday, total morning rush-hour tailbacks
average 250-270 km.
Brussels' two main railway stations were closed.
The high-speed Eurostar service connecting London with the
French and Belgian capitals and the Thalys connecting Paris,
Brussels, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Cologne in Germany
were both suspended.
France's civil aviation authority cancelled 25 percent of
flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and 20 percent at
Orly.
Brussels airport reported extensive delays and some
diversions of planes to Ostend or Amsterdam.
Around 80,000 homes in northeastern France were without
electricity, according to the power network operator ERDF.
Social media were full of messages about the unusual
mid-March snow fall of up to 20 cm (8 inches) and the cold. It
was set to be the first mid-March day since 1925 that the
daytime temperature in Belgium had not risen above freezing.
Foreign Minister Didier Reynders tweeted that budget talks
would be delayed due to the weather.
Flemish OpenVLD liberals leader Alexander De Croo added:
"The budget won't be simple, but just getting into Brussels to
get started is a task of a different order altogether."
In northern France, hundreds of drivers spent the night in
their cars. Another 600 people spent the night in public
buildings opened up for them by authorities in the coastal
region of Normandy.
High winds and snow drifts also caused traffic chaos in
southern parts of the Netherlands.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Pierre Savary in
Lille, France, Marc Parrad in Rouen, Anthony Deutsch in
Amsterdam; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)