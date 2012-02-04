LONDON Feb 4 London's Heathrow Airport
said it would operate a much reduced service on Sunday with snow
and freezing temperatures predicted to hit much of England over
the weekend.
Heavy snow is forecast overnight across central and southern
England, with a possibility of up to 15 cm (6 inches) could fall
in the London area. Temperatures were also not expected to climb
above -2 Celsius, leading to icy conditions.
As a result, just 70 percent of normal services will operate
from London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, operator BAA
said in a statement on Saturday.
"A further revised schedule with additional cancellations
may be made on a rolling basis," BAA said. "We expect the
percentage of passengers who are able to fly to be higher than
70 percent as airlines will transfer people between flights."
An update on which flights will be operating will be
released at 1800 GMT.
"This decision ensures that the greatest number of
passengers can fly with the minimum amount of disruption", said
Heathrow Chief Operating Officer Normand Boivin.
"It also means that those passengers whose flights are
cancelled will know in advance, and can make alternative
arrangements or rebook in relative comfort."
London's Gatwick Airport said there was no change to its
schedule yet but warned passengers to check with airlines and
the airport.
There was also a warning of potential disruption to services
at London's Stansted airport but a spokeswoman said there were
no planned cancellations at the moment.