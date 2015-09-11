(Repeats to wider subscriber base)
By Issei Kato
JOSO, Japan, Sept 11 Floods that swept houses
off their foundations and crushed others under landslides spread
across Japan on Friday as more rivers burst their banks, leaving
at least 25 people missing and forcing more than 100,000 to
flee.
A severe rain warning remained in effect for parts of
northern Japan but floodwaters were retreating in the city of
Joso after toppling trees and washing houses away, sometimes
with their owners still inside.
One 63-year-old woman was killed after her house was crushed
by a landslide and another when her car was swept away. At least
27 people were injured, eight seriously.
Two eight-year-old children were believed to be among the
missing, NHK national television said.
Helicopters crisscrossed skies over the largely rural city
of Osaki, some 350 km (220 miles) north of Tokyo, where the
brown waters of the Shibui river inundated rice fields and
houses as rescuers in rubber boats ferried people to safety.
Some parts of Japan had received more than twice the usual
September amount of rain in 48 hours by noon on Thursday,
sparking some of the worst flooding in more than 60 years.
Japan has put heavy emphasis on disaster prevention since a
2011 earthquake and tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people and
authorities are keen to avoid the kind of criticism they faced
then for what was seen as a sluggish response.
The government set up an emergency centre, and Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of ministers that the
"unprecedented" rain had created an emergency.
"The central government, police, fire officials and military
are all working as one," chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga
told a news conference.
"We are doing everything in our power to rescue those in
need as soon as possible."
Some 51 helicopters and nearly 6,000 rescuers worked into
the night on Thursday to pluck stranded people from houses as
floodwaters raged below. More than 100 were temporarily trapped
on the second floor of a shopping centre in Joso.
Toyota Motor Corp said it had suspended production at three
plants in northeastern Japan on Friday morning, but that there
had been no damage at any of the facilities. A spokeswoman said
they would make a decision at noon on whether to resume
production from Friday evening.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko, writing by Elaine Lies;
editing by Nick Macfie)