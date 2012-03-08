* Dry spell could hit southwestern United States
NEW YORK, March 8 The La Nina weather
pattern blamed for a devastating drought in Texas and a bad dry
spell in South America should be gone by the end of April, but
its impact will persist in large swathes of the southern United
States which may complicate conditions for farmers planting
their spring crops.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said in a monthly update
released on Thursday that La Nina is rapidly weakening and is
expected "to transition to ... neutral conditions by the end of
April 2012."
"La Niña-like impacts are expected to persist into the
upcoming season," the CPC, an office under the National Oceanic
Atmospheric Administration, explained.
The report fine-tuned the time frame when La Nina would
dissipate. La Nina is an abnormal cooling of waters in the
equatorial Pacific which can last for years and wreaks havoc
over weather conditions in Asia and the Americas.
Its more infamous counterpart, El Nino, leads to a heating
of those waters while sparking drought in Southeast Asia and
Australia and floods in South America.
CPC said drier-than-average conditions are seen across
Florida, the Gulf Coast and the southwestern United States.
Above-average rain is forecast for the Ohio valley and the
lower Great Lakes region of the U.S..
La Nina's sting could cause problems just when vital crops
like corn, soybeans and cotton are sown in the U.S. Midwest and
the south.
The worst drought in a century hit in 2011 in Texas, the
biggest cotton growing state in the country.
La Nina has been keenly felt in Latin America, where
estimates for the 2011/12 corn crop from Argentina, the world's
No. 2 supplier, have been cut. Brazil's soy crop has also been
hit.
Estimates of both crops were cut by the U.S. Agriculture
Department in its monthly supply/demand report for February.
The next USDA estimate is due on Friday.
La Nina's gradual dissolution would come just before the
start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. The
U.S. crude oil industry is particularly worried about storms in
the Gulf of Mexico threatening to topple platforms and rigs in
the area.
In the last two years when La Nina was present, more storms
formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but most of them veered away from
the U.S. mainland. An exception was Hurricane Irene which caused
severe damage in states from New Jersey to Vermont.
