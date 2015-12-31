OSLO Dec 31 A drifting barge was about an hour
away from hitting BP's oil installations at the Valhall
oilfield in the North Sea, a spokesman said on Thursday.
When asked about the risk of an oil spill, company spokesman
Jan Erik Geirmo said: "It depends on which platform the barge
hits as there are several installations in the field, but there
is no oil stored on the platforms, it's transported by
pipelines."
The remaining platform staff was expected to be evacuated
within the next 15 minutes, he told the Norwegian public
broadcaster NRK.
