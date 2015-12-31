* Loose barge drifts by platforms in North Sea
* BP platform evacuated, output shut down
* ConocoPhillips also shuts production
* Oil traders watching impact on cargoes
By Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, Dec 31 A fierce storm in the North Sea
forced oil firms to evacuate platforms and shut down production
on Thursday on concerns that they could be hit by a drifting
barge that had broken its anchor.
The strong winds had ripped the barge from its moorings and
sent it towards BP's Valhall platform, which lies in the
middle of the North Sea between Norway and Britain.
This prompted the oil and gas company to shut down output
and evacuate dozens of staff on board. ConocoPhillips
also stopped production and removed crew from installations in
the same area.
A spokeswoman for the Rescue Coordination Centre for
southern Norway told Reuters the barge eventually missed the BP
platform by some two kilometres.
"The danger is over. There are no other installations
between the barge and the coast of Norway," Borghild Eldoen
said.
"It is now up to the owners of the barge to stop it before
it reaches the coast."
A spokesman at the Rescue Coordination Centre for southern
Norway earlier told Reuters that rescue boats had been trying to
establish a new towing line on the barge amid difficult sea
conditions, with waves of up to 15 metres in height.
BP said it was beginning the process of restarting activity
on the rig, but it was too soon to say when production could
resume, but that it usually took 24 hours after a complete
shutdown.
ConocoPhillips declined to say when its Eldfisk and Embla
fields could restart production.
The evacuations came a day after one person died and two
were injured when a big wave hit a rig belonging to China
Oilfield Services Ltd that had been drilling at the
Troll field in the North Sea.
That rig was making its way to the Norwegian coastline on
Thursday and was expected to reach land later in the day.
Close to 50 people out of 106 staff onboard, whose living
quarters were damaged during the storm, had already been
evacuated.
Production at the Troll gas field, operated by Statoil and
Norway's largest, was not affected as the installation was a
drilling rig, not a production facility, a Statoil spokesman
said.
OIL TRADE
The Valhall field, operated by BP and co-owned by Hess
, was producing at a rate of about 50,000 barrels per day
before the shutdown.
ConocoPhillips' Embla and Eldfisk fields are also part of
the Ekofisk crude oil stream, one of four North Sea crudes
underpinning the global Brent oil benchmark.
The disruption could add further support to a North Sea
market that has been rising due to tighter supplies of another
benchmark grade, Forties, and to the wider Brent market.
North Sea traders said there was no information yet on
whether Ekofisk crude cargoes had been delayed by the disruption
to oil output.
"It depends how long it goes on for. It does not seem to
impacting anything just yet. I don't think we'll see the impact,
if there is any, until Monday," said a North Sea trading source.
The Ekofisk stream was scheduled to load about 258,000
barrels per day (bpd) in January, and the loading programme for
February is expected to be issued on Monday.
