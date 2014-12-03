* Ice, high winds bring down power lines in eastern Serbia
* Authorities say hope to restore power on Wednesday
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Dec 3 Emergency services in Serbia
worked to restore power on Wednesday to an eastern region left
without electricity, heating or running water for a third day by
a cold snap that brought down power lines.
Authorities said they hoped to restore power to some 5,000
people in the municipality of Majedanpek during the day, having
previously promised power would be back on Tuesday evening.
"Nothing is working, we have no heating, schools and
kindergartens are closed, cash machines and banks are not
working so we have no money," Silvija Vukasinovic, a
Majdanpek-native said by phone.
With temperatures below freezing, ice and high winds
conspired to bring down power lines in the hilly region near
Serbia's border with Romania late on Monday afternoon.
"We've been helping people from the power grid all night,"
Predrag Maric, the head of Serbia's Department for Emergency
Situations, told Reuters, saying he expected power to be
restored in the afternoon.
The local hospital was working off a high-power generator.
Serbia's Radio B92 quoted a power grid official as saying,
"We're risking lives, because it's dangerous working in such
conditions."
