* Eastern Serbian town without power for fourth day
* No electricity, heating or running water
* Ice, high winds bring down power cables
BELGRADE, Dec 4 Electricity workers in Serbia
struggled through snow, ice and treacherous terrain on Thursday
to restore electricity to an eastern town left shivering without
power, heating or running water for a fourth day.
Majdanpek was cut off from the grid on Monday afternoon as
ice and high winds brought down power lines in the hilly region
near Serbia's eastern border with Romania. Power was briefly
restored late Wednesday, only to go down again within an hour.
Soldiers and police were deployed to supply some 5,000
residents with heaters, blankets and generators.
"The main problem is that the terrain is very rugged,
inaccessible," Predrag Maric, the head of Serbia's Department
for Emergency Situations, told Reuters. "Technicians are
dangling over deep ravines from cables covered with an inch of
ice."
"We expect power to be restored later in the day, but
setting deadlines would not be prudent," he said.
Defence Minister Bratislav Gasic, in Majdanpek, said: "It's
a superhuman effort."
With the temperature near freezing, the city hospital was
running off generators while residents huddled at home.
"I'm fortunate: at home we have a wood stove and
100-year-old well, so we're okay for heating and water. I dug
out an old oil lamp so we have light and we're charging the cell
phone on a car battery," said Majdanpek metal worker Petar
Radulovic.
"It's the people in apartment blocks who have big problems
-- no heating, no water, no elevators, no light, nothing."
