Sub-tropical storm Ana, located about 170 miles (275 kms) south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States, is seen in a NOAA GOES satellite image taken at 07:15 am EDT (11:15 GMT) May 8, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

Meteorologists said a storm moving slowly toward the Carolinas had transitioned into a tropical storm early on Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The center of tropical storm Ana, the first named storm of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, was expected to be near the North and South Carolina coasts by Sunday morning, the Miami-based weather agency announced.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Toby Chopra)