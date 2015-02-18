ISTANBUL Feb 18 All flights have been suspended
at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Turkey's main hub, for the past
two hours due to a snowstorm and it was unclear when they would
resume, a Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest
carrier, cancelled 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday and
Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, it said on its
website. Discount carrier Pegasus also called off
some flights at its hub on the Asian side of Istanbul.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)