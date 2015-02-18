(Updates with Besiktas club's departure)
ISTANBUL Feb 18 A snowstorm in Istanbul
grounded planes, halted traffic and forced the closure of the
Bosphorus Strait shipping channel on Wednesday, Turkish
officials said.
Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-largest
carrier, said it was forced to cancel more than 300 flights
scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Ataturk Airport, Istanbul's main airport and the
fourth-busiest in Europe, closed briefly in the morning because
of the adverse weather, but reopened by early afternoon.
Some commuters in the city of 15 million had to walk to work
after as much as 60 cm (24 inches) of snow fell in two days in
parts of Istanbul.
The storm also stranded members of the Besiktas
football team for hours. The Istanbul side is scheduled to play
Liverpool in England on Thursday.
The club said on its website the players had finally
departed from Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the Asian side of the
city instead of the planned morning flight from Ataturk.
Discount carrier Pegasus also called off some
flights at its hub at Sabiha Gokcen.
The Bosphorus, which divides Istanbul into Asian and
European districts, was shut in both directions at 8:10 a.m.
(0610 GMT).
At least 13 tankers were waiting to enter the strait at both
ends and were now scheduled to make the voyage on Thursday,
shipping agent GAC said. The Dardanelles at the opposite end of
the Sea of Marmara remained opened, it said.
Maritime authorities regularly shut the Bosphorus, the only
navigable waterway for Russian commodities, due to reduced
visibility in winter months, which raises cargo costs. Some
10,000 tankers carry 150 million tonnes of petroleum products
through the narrow, winding strait each year.
Icy roads had led to more than 800 traffic accidents since
late on Tuesday, the mayor's office said.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ece Toksabay; Editing by
David Dolan, Raissa Kasolowsky and Crispian Balmer)