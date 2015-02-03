ISTANBUL Feb 3 At least eight people have been
killed and many more rescued from high winds and flooding caused
by a huge storm that has battered Turkey since Sunday.
The storm, a southwesterly known locally as a Lodos, hit the
Marmara, Aegean, Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea regions of the
country, causing roofs of houses to collapse and forcing
residents in some areas to flee the rising waters.
In the northwestern province of Edirne close to the border
with Greece, the flooding of the Meric and Tunca rivers cut off
the Karaagac neighbourhood, home to 5,000 people.
Military vehicles and helicopters were dispatched to rescue
the inhabitants, with Edirne governor Dursun Ali Sahin
describing the flooding as the disaster of the century.
No casualties were reported in the area, but Sahin warned
the situation could worsen, with water levels expected to rise
further.
"Rescue efforts will continue in the coming hours. We know
for a fact that road transportation across the river will be
closed for 10 days," he told local television reporters.
Four people in different provinces were killed by collapsing
buildings on Monday. A taxi driver died when high winds brought
a crane down on his cab.
In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, three young
children from the same family were killed by carbon monoxide
poisoning, after high winds forced fumes back down the house's
chimney.
The storm brought down the roofs of more than 300 buildings
and around 100 vehicles were damaged in Bursa province.
Local media footage showed huge waves slamming into the
shore, and a mosque's stone minaret being blown down.
Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled more than
100 flights over the weekend due to adverse weather.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jonny Hogg and Andrew
Roche)