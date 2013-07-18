July 18 Severe levels of dryness persisted in
the nation's midsection, south and in the western half of the
country, though the land area suffering from the worst of it was
shrinking, according to a weekly drought report issued on
Thursday.
The U.S. Drought Monitor, issued by state and federal
experts, said drought areas in the "moderate to exceptional"
range reached 46.13 percent, up from 44.85 percent a week ago.
But the numbers reflected an increase in moderate and severe
levels and a decrease in the worst levels of extreme and
exceptional drought.
Rainfall over the last week helped ease drought conditions
in many areas, the report said.
Nearly 99 percent of New Mexico was in severe or worse
drought, though the worst levels of drought did recede over the
last week. Texas also saw the worst levels of drought shrink.
Roughly 71 percent of that state was reported in severe or worse
drought, down from 75.22 percent a week earlier.
In the High Plains, drought was also in retreat as the land
area considered to be suffering from extreme and exceptional
drought shrank.
In the west, the worst two categories of drought fell, while
severe drought levels rose to 59.31 percent, up from 57.10
percent a week earlier.
Link to monitor: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
