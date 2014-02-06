(Repeats story published early Friday; no change to text)
Feb 6 U.S. weather forecaster Climate Prediction
Center (CPC) said on Thursday there was an increasing chance of
the El Nino weather pattern after expecting neutral conditions
through the Northern Hemisphere spring 2014.
In its monthly report, the CPC maintained its outlook that
El Nino was unlikely through the spring, but noted that a change
in temperatures "portend warming in the coming months."
That represented a change from the CPC's previous outlook of
neutral conditions through summer 2014.
El Nino can cause flooding and heavy rains in the United
States and South America and can trigger drought conditions in
Southeast Asia and Australia.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)