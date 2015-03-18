By Stephen Coates and Lincoln Feast
PORT VILA/SYDNEY, March 18 Aid groups and
survivors of one of the world's most powerful storms on record
are hoping that early warnings, concrete-walled homes, cave
refuges and a healthy respect for the sea have saved the South
Pacific nation of Vanuatu from a huge death toll.
Officials say the toll, which stands at just 11, is certain
to rise as news still dribbles in from isolated, outlying
communities in the island chain. But traditional coping
mechanisms may have helped prevent a much greater disaster.
Five days ago, Cyclone Pam tore through Vanuatu, bringing
wind gusts topping 300 kph (185 mph), torrential rain, huge seas
and storm surges. Forecasters compared it with Typhoon Haiyan
which hit the Philippines in 2013 and killed more than 6,000.
"A lot of people in the remote areas have caves where they
can go," said Jacob Kapere, a chief from the south of Tanna
island whose population of 29,000 sat under the eye of the storm
and yet appeared to have largely survived.
"Some villages have cyclone houses which don't have windows
and have very low doors that you have to bend over to enter.
Their thatch roofs are dug into the ground," told Reuters from
the country's capital, Port Vila, where he was when the storm
hit.
Regularly lashed by cyclones and also prone to earthquakes
and tsunamis, Vanuatu is ranked as the world's most vulnerable
country to natural disasters.
"If you look at statistics of the Pacific of disasters over
the years you will see that the death toll often is not very
high," Sune Gudnitz, head of the Pacific for the U.N. Office for
the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
"People have good coping mechanisms and it's in their DNA
that when storms are coming they know what to do," he said while
cautioning the death toll was likely under-reported.
Small, scattered populations mean that death tolls in the
South Pacific are relatively low, especially since the advent of
mobile phones, real-time cyclone tracking and the Internet -
which all ensured Vanuatu had plenty of warning of Cyclone Pam.
Around 250,000 people live in Vanuatu, spread around 60 or
so inhabited islands. Updates and colour-coded warnings were
sent by radio and SMS, enabling residents to trace the path of
the cyclone on maps specially printed in every telephone book,
said Oxfam's Vanuatu country manager, Colin Collett van Rooyen.
SHELTER IN TREE ROOTS
Once the cyclone hit land - the strongest storm to do so
anywhere in the world since Typhoon Haiyan - the islanders of
Vanuatu rely on traditions and instincts to survive.
"When people become cut off and communications went down,
they knew that this was really dangerous and they looked for
shelter," said Kapere, the chief from the south of Tanna island.
Many villages are built further back from the shore to avoid
storm surges and tsunamis, and most have at least one sturdy
building to retreat to. Even the spreading roots of banyan trees
that have survived centuries of storms are also sometimes used
as shelter if houses are destroyed.
"People do know they can't stay in their homes at the peak
of the cyclone and they will evacuate to more permanent
structures," said Anna Gero from the Institute for Sustainable
Futures at University of Technology, Sydney. "They also know to
look out for one and another."
The Vanuatu government's National Disaster Management Office
(NDMO) is in charge of collating information from outlying areas
and updating the death toll, but communications with dozens of
isolated islands remain impossible.
Aircraft flying over outlying islands had seen large white
"H"s marked on the ground and residents trying to signal for
help with mirrors, aid workers said.
The NDMO declined to comment on the death toll on Wednesday
and no media conferences have yet been held. Aid agencies also
declined to speculate on how high the toll might rise.
In remote places, far from government influence and help,
deaths might never be reported, said Oxfam's Collett van Rooyen.
"People will pick up the pieces, bury the dead, normally the
next day, and do what they need to survive. I'm not too sure
we'll ever have an accurate number in terms of what people would
want."
