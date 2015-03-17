* Climate-change conference takes place Nov-Dec in Paris
* Vulnerable islands want new fund to cope with climate
impacts
* Pacific Islands see Cyclone Pam as support for position
* Rising sea levels also pose threat to low-lying islands
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, March 17 Pacific Islands devastated by
Cyclone Pam at the weekend will be using the disaster to drive
home the need for a globally funded insurance pool to aid in the
recovery from such events when they attend climate-change talks
in Paris later this year.
Ian Fry, the chief climate-change negotiator for the tiny
island nation of Tuvalu, said the establishment of a permanent
fund to help countries cope with the impact of climate-related
disasters and other "slow-onset events" such as rising sea
levels was a key goal for negotiations at the United Nations
Climate Change Conference in Paris later this year.
"The (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) have stated
in their most recent report that these sorts of events are going
to get worse as a result of climate change, and in fact they are
getting worse," Fry told Reuters on Tuesday. "There's clearly a
human imprint on these cyclones now, and there needs to be
something done about it."
Impoverished, low-lying Pacific Islands such as Vanuatu,
Kiribati and Tuvalu are among the most vulnerable countries in
the world to climate change and have long pushed for greater
global action to combat it through bodies such as the Small
Island Developing States (SIDS).
"Certainly, like Typhoon Haiyan dramatised the very real
issue of the cost of climate change just before the Warsaw
meeting (in 2013), this will ratchet up the anxiety and interest
from the SIDS in the (Paris) negotiations," said John Connor,
chief executive of The Climate Institute, an Australia-based
think-tank.
The presidents of Vanuatu and Kiribati both drew a clear
link between global warming and the cyclone.
"Climate change is contributing to the disaster in Vanuatu,"
said its president, Baldwin Lonsdale, as he rushed home from a
conference in Japan.
Scientists agree that rising global temperatures mean more
energy to fuel storms, since cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons
can only form over warm waters. And a rise in sea levels of
about 20 cms (8 inches) in the past century means storm surges
cause more damage when they hit land.
But the precise conditions in the atmosphere for cyclone
formation are little understood, meaning that a category 5 storm
like Pam that devastated Vanuatu, killing at least 11 people and
leaving thousands homeless, could just be a freak of nature
rather than a direct consequence of man-made climate change.
The last major assessment by the U.N. panel of climate
scientists last year pointed out that little is known about the
causes of cyclones and their trends. A better understanding
could have billion-dollar implications for the defence of
low-lying coasts from Miami to Pacific islands.
"There is low confidence that long-term changes in tropical
cyclone activity are robust, and there is low confidence in the
attribution of global changes to any particular cause," it said.
A joint Australian/Vanuatu study in 2011 said it expected
fewer but stronger cyclones to hit Vanuatu by the later part of
the century.
Myles Allen of the University of Oxford said that, all
things being equal, warmer temperatures implied more cyclones.
"Vanuatu's president is right to ask the question," Allen
told Reuters. "There is good physical reason to think that
climate change might have played a role. At the moment we don't
have the science to tell. It is a perfectly reasonable question.
We don't know the answer."
