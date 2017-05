SYDNEY - At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a cyclone devasted the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, a senior aid agency official said on Saturday.

Another 20 had been confirmed injured, Save the Children's country director Tom Skirrow told Reuters by telephone from Port Vila, saying the figure came from the country's National Disaster Management Office and was based on reports from hospitals and paramedic services.

