PORT VILA, March 19 The death toll from the
devastating storm that pummelled Vanuatu last weekend will not
rise significantly, the prime minister of the South Pacific
island nation said on Thursday.
"The important thing is that the people survived," Prime
Minister Joe Natuman told Reuters in an interview in the capital
Port Vila. "If the people survived, we can rebuild."
Cyclone Pam roared across the island chain last Friday and
Saturday, bringing winds of up to 300 kph, torrential rain and
massive storm surges, but the reported death toll was still a
remarkably low 11 people almost a week later.
"It's not going to rise dramatically," the prime minister's
private secretary said of the toll.
