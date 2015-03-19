* Villages buried food ahead of storm, hid in kilns
* Official death toll 11, unlikely to rise much - PM
* Australia, New Zealand and France sending navy ships
(Adds comments from PM on death toll, preparations, aid)
By Stephen Coates
PORT VILA, March 19 Villagers in Vanuatu buried
food and fresh water as one of the strongest storms on record
bore down on them, fleeing to churches, schools and even coconut
drying kilns as 300 kph winds and massive seas tore their flimsy
houses to the ground.
Despite reports of utter devastation six days after Cyclone
Pam pummelled the impoverished South Pacific island nation,
Vanuatu appears to be providing something of a lesson in how to
survive a category 5 storm.
The United Nations says the official death toll is 11 and
Prime Minister Joe Natuman told Reuters it would not rise
significantly.
"The important thing is that the people survived," he said
in an interview outside his office overlooking the hard-hit
capital of Port Vila. "If the people survived, we can rebuild."
Officials had feared a spike in deaths once news came in
from outer islands of the scattered archipelago and the low
figure amazed aid workers and those who lived through the storm.
"It's absolutely unbelievable the death toll is so low,"
said Richard Barnes, 43, a property valuer from New Zealand who
has lived near the capital Port Vila, on Efate island for seven
years.
Two days ago, a helicopter flight over the north of Efate
revealed scenes of total devastation with at least one coastal
village destroyed and no sign of life.
When visited a day later, dozens of villagers were back
rebuilding with what materials they could find and reporting
only one injury, said Barnes, who was on Cayman Island in 2004
when Hurricane Ivan hit.
"Everyone is just getting on with it, which was different
from Cayman where everyone just sat around waiting for something
to be done," Barnes said.
Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, disaster co-ordinator for the
U.N.'s humanitarian affairs office said he was impressed by the
country's ability to deal with the storm.
"In very few places that I have worked have I seen such a
resilient population," Rhodes Stampa, who has worked in major
disaster sites including the Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan,
told Reuters in Port Vila.
BURIED FOOD
Vanuatu, one of the world's poorest nations, is a sprawling
cluster of more than 80 islands and 260,000 people, 2,000 km
(1,250 miles) northeast of the Australian city of Brisbane.
Perched on the geologically active "Ring of Fire", it
suffers from frequent earthquakes and tsunamis and has several
active volcanoes, in addition to threats from storms and rising
sea levels.
Ben Hemingway, a regional adviser for USAid, said aid
organisations like his had been working with the Vanuatu
government for years on disaster mitigation.
"It's a testament to the investment the international
community has made. If you look at the days before the storm,
the message got out on the power of the storm and what to do to
protect yourself. People did heed those warnings."
Many villages are built further back from the shore to avoid
storm surges and tsunamis, and most have at least one sturdy
building to retreat to. Even the spreading roots of banyan trees
that have survived centuries of storms are also sometimes used
as shelter if houses are destroyed.
"Hurricanes or cyclones are not a new thing, since when
people started living in these islands maybe about 5,000 years
ago this type of event occurs every year," said Natuman.
"I think also we are now more organized in terms of our
disaster management."
Some villagers survived Pam by sheltering in a kiln used to
dry coconuts and make copra, one aid official said.
People in the capital Port Vila prepared by weighing down
corrugated tin roofs with cinder blocks, sandbags or logs. On
small isolated islands, stock piles of coconuts, fruit and water
were buried to enable villagers to survive several days.
Latrines are dug ahead of storms and lined with palm fronds
to prevent contamination of water supplies.
Aid workers are now trying to get aid to isolated islands
where airstrips, ports and communications are extensively
damaged. Two helicopters were onboard a French frigate leaving
nearby New Caledonia on Thursday and Australia and New Zealand
were also sending vessels, Natuman said.
(Writing and additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong)