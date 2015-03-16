(Adds details on flights to outer islands, food market
By Stephen Coates
PORT VILA, March 17 International aid agencies
are preparing to begin emergency helicopter flights on Tuesday
to the remote outer islands of Vanuatu, which they fear have
been devastated by a monster cyclone that tore through the South
Pacific island country.
Disaster management officials and relief workers are still
struggling to establish contact with the islands that bore the
brunt of Cyclone Pam's winds of more than 300 kph (185 mph) on
Friday and Saturday.
The cyclone killed at least 24 people and left some 3,300
people homeless after it destroyed homes, flattened buildings
and washed away roads. Officials anticipate that number will
rise once they are able to land on the outer islands of the
scattered archipelago to inspect the damage there.
"We have no contact of any sort with the outer islands, the
priority is to get communications up and running. It's very,
very concerning that we haven't heard anything from the outlying
islands," Joe Lowry, a spokesman for International Organisation
for Migration (ILM), told Reuters in Port Vila.
"If the devastation is as high as we think it is on those
islands, there is a chance that the death toll will go up very
significantly."
Aid agencies and rescue teams from Australia and New Zealand
have flown over the islands, but have so far been unable to land
because of flooding. The helicopters will be able to land on
higher ground, giving rescue workers a clearer picture of the
overall impact.
The Australian Red Cross said it had reports of "total
devastation" on the southern island of Tanna, with most homes
destroyed and at least two people dead. Tanna, about 200 km (125
miles) south of the capital with its 29,000 inhabitants took the
full force of the category 5 storm.
Reports from aid groups also said the main town on the
island of Erromango, north of Tanna, had suffered similar
destruction.
In Port Vila, the clean-up was beginning, but there were
worries about starvation after the main local food market was
destroyed.
The majority of locals rely on foods sold at the downtown
market such as taro, island cabbage, bananas, kumala and yams
for their staple diet.
Shops selling tinned food were open and stocked in the
capital, but most locals do not have the money to buy those
foods and many were reported scavenging for bananas or fruit.
"We have bread for the first time today because the bakery
has opened," said shop owner Colette Calvo.
"We have water but the situation is very bad because people
don't have local food," Calvo added. "All they can eat is food
like bananas that they pick up off the ground and they can get
sick."
Red Cross Vanuatu CEO Jacqueline de Gaillarde said shops
were already low on supplies because people had stockpiled food
before the storm but those supplies were then lost when homes
were destroyed.
Diseases, including dengue fever and malaria, were a concern
amid widespread flooding, she added.
Central Port Vila was relatively unscathed with most of the
concrete buildings still standing, but as much of three-quarters
of the capital's houses were reported destroyed or severely
damaged after seas surged as high as 8 metres (26 feet).
Long queues formed at petrol stations, with many people
lining up for hours.
A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew had been imposed in the capital to
prevent looting, said Colin Collett van Rooyen, Oxfam's country
manager.
AID ARRIVING
Formerly known as the New Hebrides, Vanuatu is a sprawling
cluster of more than 80 islands and 260,000 people, 2,000 km
(1,250 miles) northeast of the Australian city of Brisbane.
Perched on the geologically active "Ring of Fire," one of
the world's poorest nations suffers from frequent earthquakes
and tsunamis and has several active volcanoes, in addition to
threats from storms and rising sea levels.
Military flights from New Zealand and Australia were
bringing in water, sanitation kits, medicines and temporary
shelters for the estimated 10,000 made homeless on the main
island, with supplies being unloaded late into Monday evening at
the airport. France and the United States were also sending aid.
Commercial flights resumed on Monday, bringing in more aid
and evacuating tourists.
President Baldwin Lonsdale, who had been in Japan for a
United Nations disaster conference when the storm hit, said it
would take time for his country to recover.
"What is happening now is that, as I've seen over and over
again, the people of the republic of Vanuatu need humanitarian
assistance at the moment," he said. "And I'm very pleased with
the international community that they have responded to my
appeal."
Aid officials said the storm was comparable in strength to
Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in 2013 and killed
more than 6,000 people.
(Writing by Jane Wardell in Sydney newsroom; editing by G
Crosse)