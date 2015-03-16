* Death toll officially still eight, looks sure to rise
* Still little contact with outlying islands
* Disease, food supplies major concerns - Red Cross
By Stephen Coates
PORT VILA, March 16 Reports from the outer
islands of Vanuatu on Monday painted a picture of utter
destruction after a monster cyclone tore through the South
Pacific island nation, flattening buildings and killing at least
eight people.
Disaster management officials and relief workers were
struggling to establish contact with the islands that bore the
brunt of Cyclone Pam's winds of more than 300 kph (185 mph),
which destroyed homes, smashed boats and washed away roads and
bridges as it struck late on Friday and into Saturday.
The official toll of eight killed and 20 injured looked
certain to rise as reports began to trickle from the hardest hit
parts of the scattered archipelago.
"Many of the buildings and houses have been completely
destroyed, Vanuatu President Baldwin Lonsdale told Reuters in
Tokyo. "More than 90 percent of the buildings have been
destroyed."
The Australian Red Cross said it had reports of "total
devastation" on the southern island of Tanna, with most homes
destroyed. Tanna, about 200 km (125 miles) south of the capital,
Port Vila, with its 29,000 inhabitants took the full force of
the category 5 storm, with at least two people dead.
Reports from aid groups said the main town on the island of
Erromango, north of Tanna, had suffered similar destruction.
A clean-up was under way in Port Vila, where seas were
reported to have surged as high as 8 metres (26 ft), with as
much as three-quarters of the capital's houses reported
destroyed or severely damaged.
"Things in Port Vila are improving, people are returning to
the market and getting on with the job of starting the clean-up,
but the key thing is we still have no contact with other
provinces," Tom Perry, from aid agency CARE Australia, told
Reuters by telephone from the capital.
"That's of grave concern because there's no real sense from
anyone of what the impact has been, but we know in the south in
particular, it sat under the eye of the storm for hours."
A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew had been imposed in the capital to
prevent looting, said Colin Collett van Rooyen, Oxfam's country
manager. Van Rooyen said there has been unconfirmed reports of
minor looting of hardware equipment.
AID ARRIVING
Red Cross Vanuatu CEO Jacqueline de Gaillarde said shops
were already low on supplies because people had stockpiled food
before the storm but those supplies were then lost when homes
were destroyed.
"We need food for the coming weeks and we need humanitarian
people to do assessments and we need transport, we need boats to
access the islands because lots of the airports on the islands
are grass only and they are flooded so we cannot land," de
Gaillarde said from Port Vila.
Diseases, including dengue fever and malaria, were a concern
amid widespread flooding, she added.
Military flights from New Zealand and Australia were
bringing in water, sanitation kits, medicines and temporary
shelters for the estimated 10,000 made homeless on the main
island, with supplies being unloaded late into the evening at
the airport. France and the United States were also sending aid.
Commercial flights resumed on Monday, bringing in more aid
and taking out tourists.
Formerly known as the New Hebrides, Vanuatu is a sprawling
cluster of more than 80 islands and 260,000 people, 2,000 km
(1,250 miles) northeast of the Australian city of Brisbane.
Perched on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire, one
of the world's poorest nations suffers from frequent earthquakes
and tsunamis and has several active volcanoes, in addition to
threats from storms and rising sea levels.
President Lonsdale, who had been in Japan for a U.N.
disaster conference when the storm hit, said it would take time
for his country to recover.
"What is happening now is that, as I've seen over and over
again, the people of the Republic of Vanuatu need humanitarian
assistance at the moment," he said. "And I'm very pleased with
the international community that they have responded to my
appeal."
Aid officials said the storm was comparable in strength to
Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in 2013 and killed
more than 6,000 people.
Australia promised A$5 million ($3.8 million) in aid and New
Zealand NZ$2.5 million ($1.8 million). Britain, which jointly
ruled Vanuatu with France until independence in 1980, has
offered up to 2 million pounds ($2.95 million) in assistance.
International Monetary Fund said it was ready to send funds
and assistance to rebuild Vanuatu's economy.
Pam had been downgraded and moved off the east coast of the
North Island of New Zealand by late on Monday, creating huge
seas, heavy rain and strong winds, but so far little damage.
($1 = 1.3094 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.3598 New Zealand dollars)
(Additional reporting by Gyles Beckford in WELLINGTON and
Teppei Kasai in TOKYO; Writing by Lincoln Feast in SYDNEY;
Editing by Paul Tait and Alex Richardson)