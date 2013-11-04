Nov 4 Oil services company Weatherford
on Monday reported higher-than-expected earnings and the
finalization of deals with the U.S. government on various
longstanding charges that will cost it around $250 million.
The company, which on top of that had to go through a tax
remediation leading to hundreds of millions of dollars of extra
expenses over the past five years, also named a new chief
financial officer, Krishna Shivram.
The U.S. government charges include work in sanctioned
countries, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) breaches and
violations in the Iraq oil-for-food program. Weatherford stuck
with previous estimates of $100 million for the sanctioned
countries penalty and $153 million for the latter two issues.
They all stem from probes by the Department of Justice and
Securities and Exchange Commission going back to 2007, including
one involving the embezzlement of $175,000 in payments to
government officials in Europe, according to company filings.
The Swiss company said "definitive agreements" had been
reached on all three investigations, subject to approval by the
SEC and courts, but gave no more details. Weatherford will host
a conference call on Tuesday to discuss its third-quarter
results.
The company's net profit was $22 million, or 3 cents per
share, compared with $70 million, or 9 cents per share, a year
ago. Revenue was unchanged at $3.82 billion. Excluding one-off
charges, it earned 23 cents per share, compared with 21 cents
expected on average by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its three larger rivals all reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profits. But Weatherford is in the
middle of retrenching to its most profitable businesses, a move
it aims to complete by the end of 2014.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company spelled out in
slides its plans to divest businesses with $3.5 billion worth of
revenue next year, whereas it will now retain its pressure
pumping business - a key part of the U.S. hydraulic fracturing
boom.
Half the revenue to go is made up of its land-drilling rig
contracting business, which it aims to spin-off with a possible
initial public offering. The other businesses to be sold include
drilling fluids, pipeline and specialty services, testing and
production services, and wellheads, according to the slides.