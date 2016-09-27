WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Oil services company Weatherford International Plc agreed to pay a $140 million penalty to settle charges that it inflated earnings by using deceptive income tax accounting, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

Two of Weatherford's senior accounting executives at the time of the deception in 2011 and 2012, James Hudgins and Darryl Kitay, agreed to settle charges that they were behind the scheme, the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)