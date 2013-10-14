uniRow Inc that runs the web conferencing service uniRow has raised $1 million in equity investments from a group of private global investors. Also, Pallav Pandey, founder, Knowlarity, who left the company earlier this year, has joined uniRow as COO. The startup has also shifted its headquarters to Delaware, the US.

Founded in 2010 by Nimit Kumar, uniRow offers a remote training and assessment platform for enterprises. Enterprises can leverage uniRow to train their remote sales teams and connect with their geographically scattered workforce, agents and distributors. The company was started as a multi-purpose live collaboration platform, but has now shifted focus on its enterprise training products and services. Kumar has earlier worked at companies like IBM Research, Fair Isaac and Gridstone Research.

"uniRow's collaboration platform with its low bandwidth footprint disrupts the virtual training industry. The company plans to focus on Indian enterprises as target market and get to 50 customers by this financial year," said Pandey.

The features that it offers to clients include multi-way video conferencing, document sharing, text chat, desktop sharing and document vault. It is compatible with multiple platforms like Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari and also has an Android and iOS version. It offers a 15-day free trial and three paid subscriptions starting from $150/month (10 trainees) to $1500/month (500 trainees). It works with clients across sectors like banking and financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and education.

