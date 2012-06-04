* Web ads are easy marketing tool for advisers
* No silver bullet, but can help business
* Converting one click to a client covers annual ad budget
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
June 4 Web advertising can be an effective and
inexpensive way for wealth managers to attract new b usiness, but
fe w advisers use them.
The ads are quick and cheap to produce and their
effectiveness can be easily gauged. For firms looking to attract
business or recruit financial advisers, advertising on search
engines, social media and other sites is worth a try, adv isers
say.
Tarah Carlow, vice president of marketing and new business
development at Dallas-based boutique broker-dealer Prospera
Financial Services, wa nted to attract more top-tier financial
advisers to her firm, whose 125 independent advisers manage
about $3 billion in client assets.
Prospera had been cold calling, sending postcards and using
recruiters to attract new advisers, but Carlow wanted to try
something more creative.
She worked with Google Inc to create a
pay-per-click ad that appeared as a sidebar when people searched
for the term "independent broker dealer." The ad drew viewers by
offering research papers on various topics, including one
highlighting the 10 reasons advisers' move s to n ew firms fail.
The paper drew the interest of a pair of advisers at a
regional firm. Carlow did not name them because their move to
Prospera isn't complete.
Prospera would have paid a recruiter a $90,000 finder's fee
for the pair, who generate about $1.5 million in revenues,
Carlow said. The Google ads cost the firm $3,000 a month.
Advisers say web ads won't replace all other forms of
advertising, but they can be valuable.
"If we convert even one click to a client, that will have
paid for all our web budget for 2012," said David Edwards,
president of Heron Financial Group, a New York-based wealth
management firm that spends about $3,000 a year to advertise
online.
DO-IT-YOURSELF
A firm can start a web marketing campaign with a search
engine like Google. Companies often spend thousands of dollars
on consultants to help make sure they appear at the top of the
organic search results page.
But you can also advertise your way onto the first page.
With Google's self-directed process, AdWords, businesses write
an ad and decide on the search terms it should be connected to.
Advertisers are only charged when someone clicks on the ad.
With advertisers bidding against each other to secure a
connection to search terms, the price can fluctuate based on
popularity.
And popular phrases like "retirement planning" usually cost
more each time someone clicks on the ad.
Advertisers can trim costs and get a better position on the
search results page by getting a high-quality score -- a Google
measure of how relevant the ad, keywords and landing page are to
the search.
Advisers told Reuters they pay from $1 to $30 each time
someone clicks on their ad -- and said their ads are clicked a
few times a day.
You can save money and further target an ad by including the
name of your city in a search phrase, like "retirement planning
Omaha," said Mike Byrnes, president of Boston-based Byrnes
Consulting LLC.
A customizable Google analytics page allows a company to
track the number of clicks that ads garner and how long people
stay on a site after clicking.
Facebook Inc and LinkedIn Corp are other
advertising targets for advisers along with the website of a
local newspaper or chamber of commerce.
Heron Financial's Edwards is starting a Facebook marketing
campaign. An ad with his picture will appear on the pages of all
the friends of the people he is friends with, about 23,400
people.
For about $300 a month, the campaign will get his face in
front of mostly high-net-worth individuals who may recognize
him, Edwards said.
Firms with bigger marketing budgets can use a consultant to
hone a web strategy. Byrnes charges from $2,000 to $10,000 to
help set up an ad campaign, before the cost of the ads.
COME-ONS
The ads work best if advisers have something of substance to
lure in viewers. If you've written a book on personal finance,
use your ad to offer a free chapter. Or if you made it onto a
list of top-rated advisers, use that in your ad, inviting
viewers to click to see why the publication ranked you so
highly, Byrnes suggested.
Targeting a time of day also is smart. You can attract
clients whose money worries keep them up at night by running an
ad between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Another tip: create specialized content on your website to
support your ad, said Craig Larsen, president of the St.
Charles, Illinois-based wealth management company AHC Advisors
Inc., which advertises on Google and other sites.
If you specialize in managing money for people going through
a divorce, create a page that lays out steps to protect finances
in a divorce -- and how you can help.
"Take time to think about what that person who clicks on the
ad would want to read," Larsen said.
Expect to learn through trial and error. Your bottom line
won't take a big hit from ads that don't work.
"The beautiful thing about online advertising is you can do
a series of low-cost experiments," said Heron Financial's
Edwards.