BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Dec 11 Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :
* FY 2014 net rental income of 15.88 million euros versus 14.99 million euros last year
* FY 2014 current value of portfolio 194.07 million euros versus 189.93 million euros last year
* Administrative board will propose a dividend raise of 6.17 percent
* Dividend will be 3.44 euros gross per share Source text: bit.ly/1seWzXF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017