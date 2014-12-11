Dec 11 Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :

* FY 2014 net rental income of 15.88 million euros versus 14.99 million euros last year

* FY 2014 current value of portfolio 194.07 million euros versus 189.93 million euros last year

* Administrative board will propose a dividend raise of 6.17 percent

* Dividend will be 3.44 euros gross per share