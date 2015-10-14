PARIS Oct 14 UK private equity firm
Charterhouse expects to receive initial offers for
its 60 percent stake in French call-centre business Webhelp this
week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Webhelp, which specialises in outsourced customer
relationship management, is expected to be valued at around 1
billion euros ($1 billion), sources said last month.
"First-round offers are expected this week," one of the
people familiar with the matter said.
Charterhouse and Webhelp declined to comment on the timing
of offers.
Charterhouse has appointed Deutsche Bank to handle the deal.
It is expected that only private equity firms will bid as the
company's founders and management do not plan to sell their 40
percent stake.
Founded in 2000, Webhelp is Europe's third-largest call
centre services provider but is expanding across the region. It
has said it hopes to become the regional leader, ahead of
competitors Teleperformance and Arvato in
the next five years.
($1 = 0.8769 euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by James Regan; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)