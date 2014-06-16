LONDON, June 16 French call centre business Webhelp is seeking to raise an extra 120 million euros ($163.38 million) of leveraged loans to fund acquisitions and pay a dividend to private equity owner Charterhouse, banking sources said on Monday.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nomura and RBS are leading the deal, which is being showcased to institutional investors at a bank meeting in London on Wednesday, the banking sources said.

Charterhouse declined to comment.

The loan is guided to pay 475 basis points over Euribor, in line with Webhelp's existing 230 million euro term loan, the bankers said.

Leverage on the deal will total around 3.9 times, the bankers said.

Charterhouse bought Webhelp in 2011 from Astorg Partners backed with 190 million euros of debt. Debt was increased to 275 million euros last year to refinance existing debt and cash used to back a 2012 acquisition of Falkirk-based call centre HEROtsc, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Webhelp has over 16,500 employees in 7 countries and has 34 contact centres offering clients 24/7 multilingual services on a multichannel basis, including telephone, email, chat and social media. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)