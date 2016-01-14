Jan 13 WebMD Health Corp, an online
provider of healthcare-related information and advice, is
exploring a potential sale of all or part of its business, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The company is said to be in talks with Walgreens Boots
Alliance Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc for the
sale, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1n0J0tM)
Early last year, WebMD collaborated with Walgreens on making
available a wellness-coaching program on the Walgreens website,
aimed at improving health and wellness.
The digital company might also choose to not push for a
sale, after reviewing its options, the sources told the
newspaper.
WebMD, Walgreens and UnitedHealth could not be immediately
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
