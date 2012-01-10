PRECIOUS-Gold dips as market awaits cues from Fed meeting
* Gold touches weakest level since June 2 * Palladium edges away from 16-year high hit last week * Silver hits weakest since May 19 (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 13 Gold dipped on Tuesday on technical selling, although losses were limited as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that should provide signals on the pace of future monetary tightening. The Fed is widely expected to