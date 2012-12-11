Dec 11 Health information website WebMD Health
Corp said it will cut around 250 jobs, or 14 percent of
its workforce, to reduce costs.
The company said it would take a charge of about $6 million
to $8 million in the fourth quarter, primarily for severance and
other restructuring-related costs.
The company also said it plans to streamline its operations
and focus resources on increasing user engagement, customer
satisfaction and innovation, and expects these efforts to reduce
annualized operating expenses by about $45 million.
While most of the job cuts will be effective at the end of
the year, other cost saving actions will be implemented in the
first quarter of 2013, the company said in a statement.
WebMD is a popular and long-trusted website for checking
health and disease related information, but the company has lost
its sheen in recent times as it struggled to convert its growing
user base into a steady revenue stream.
The company's shares, which have lost nearly 40 percent of
their value over the past six months, closed at $13.85 on Monday
on the Nasdaq.