FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S.
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
World
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce on Monday that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that KKR was nearing a deal to acquire WebMD, whose shares closed on Friday at $55.19, giving it a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official deal announcement. WebMD and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.