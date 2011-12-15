Dec 15 Four private equity firms including
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Providence Equity
Partners are bidding for healthcare information provider WebMD
Health Corp, the New York Post reported, citing
sources.
The internet company has set Monday as its final bidding
deadline, according to two sources close to the situation, the
newspaper said.
The paper did not name the other two private equity firms.
New York-based WebMD, which provides health information to
doctors and other consumers through its online portals and
mobile platforms, has already hired an investment bank, believed
to be Credit Suisse, TheStreet reported in late November.
WebMD, KKR and Providence Equity Partners could not
immediately be contacted by Reuters outside U.S. business hours.