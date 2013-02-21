* Sees FY rev at $430 mln - $455 mln, vs est $422.1 mln
* Fourth-quarter rev at $132.7 mln vs est $124.1 mln
* Fourth-quarter ad revenue down 14 pct at $112.3 mln
* Quarterly traffic up 20 pct
* Shares up 14 pct after market
Feb 21 WebMD Health Corp's
fourth-quarter revenue fell less than expected and the health
information website forecast 2013 results above analyst's
estimates, sending its shares up about 14 percent in extended
trading.
The company, which has been struggling with falling
advertising revenue, said it expects to incur a per-share loss
of 13 to 45 cents from continuing operations this year. Analysts
are looking for a loss of 44 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our guidance reflects anticipated savings we expect to
achieve in 2013 from restructuring actions initiated in the
fourth quarter," Chief financial officer Tony Vuolo said on a
conference call with analysts. The company in December said it
would cut about 250 jobs, or 14 percent of its workforce.
At $430 million to $455 million, the health information
provider's revenue forecast for 2013 was also well above the
average analyst estimate of $422.1 million.
WebMD's earnings have been hit as consumers use its websites
for specific information only without surfing the other content
on the site.
Ad revenue fell 14 percent to $112.3 million in the fourth
quarter, leading to a 12 percent decline in overall revenue to
$132.7 million.
Vuolo said WebMD's biopharmaceutical customers were dealing
with the impact of patent expirations, launch delays and budget
cuts, which was affecting their spending on the company's core
offerings.
However, the fall in revenue was less than expected as
analysts had anticipated fourth-quarter revenue of $124.1
million.
Total traffic to WebMD's websites rose 20 percent to 2.57
billion pages during the quarter and unique users per month
increased 28 percent, the company said.
About 30 percent of the traffic came from mobile users.
WebMD took a charge of $7.6 million related to restructuring
in the fourth quarter. The company does not expect any
restructuring charges in the first quarter.
Net loss in the fourth quarter was $6.1 million, or 12 cents
per share, compared to net income of $19.2 million, or 33 cents
per share, a year earlier.