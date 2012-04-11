April 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in health information website WebMD Health Corp to 13.12 percent from 11.64 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

In January, WebMD took itself off the auction block and warned investors of lower 2012 profits as its advertisers in the drug industry pull back on spending.

WebMD shares closed at $22.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.