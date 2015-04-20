April 20 U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co said it would buy cybersecurity provider Websense Inc from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC for $1.9 billion, including debt.

Raytheon said it would combine its cybersecurity unit, valued at $400 million, with Websense. Vista Equity will then invest about $335 million for a 19.7 percent equity stake in the new company, Raytheon said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)